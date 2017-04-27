‘Offended but not affected’

LSU lecturer offers insight into President Trump’s administration and the 2016 election campaign

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

Most everyone can agree that President Donald Trump is rarely politically correct. Admittedly, it’s interesting that the same reason some loathe him is the same reason others voted for him.

Trump managed to slide by, claiming a presidential victory by “offending but not affecting,” said political analyst Charlie Cook at a public lecture at LSU on Thursday, April 20.

Cook is a political analyst for the National Journal and NBC and is the editor and publisher of The Cook Report.

While Trump offended many with remarks both on and off of the campaign trail, the things he said did not necessarily affect voters, Cook said. As election day drew nearer, Clinton’s baggage, however, began to show that it could affect voters, he said.

After the first debate and the release of the widely circulated Billy Bush tape, Cook thought Trump’s window for victory had closed, he said.

The attitude felt in the room full of millennials and professors at LSU shifted a bit throughout his talk.

Cook’s analysis of the election and beginning of Trump’s administration provided a glimmer of hope though.

“The Trump administration is an 18 wheeler loaded down with bad breaks and headed down a mountain, but we have plenty of guard rails in place,” Cook said. “It’ll stay on the road, but it might not be pretty at the bottom.”

A native-born Louisianian and a Democrat, Cook said the Trump administration isn’t the best idea America has ever had, but he is not as concerned as he was three or four months ago.

“[Trump] has been doubling or tripling his knowledge of policy every 30 days,” Cook said.

Whether you voted for him or not, it is fascinating that a billionaire living in a $100 million home overlooking Central Park tapped into the emotions and trust of small-town, blue collar Americans, Cook said.

He elicited a voter response from people who wanted change in the form of an unconventional politician.

Nearly 7,000 West Side voters chose Trump in the 2016 Presidential election, 54.5 percent of total voters in the parish according to the Secretary of State’s election results.

Louisiana only had 10 Hillary-leaning parishes out of the 64 in the state.

America has had outsiders as presidents before. Jimmy Carter was a peanut farmer, once struggling so badly that he lived in subsidized housing for three years. America also elected Ronald Reagan, a B-film actor who once said his movies weren’t good.

But both the peanut farmer and B-film actor had something Trump didn’t: political experience as governors.

America has never had a politically inexperienced outsider as president.

Trump is facing a steep learning curve, Cook said.

“As he becomes more understanding he’s starting to act the way any other Republican president – or any president – might have,” he said.

Sliding through by offending and not affecting and a shift of focus in the media to Hillary Clinton in the final days before the election were among the biggest contributors to Trump’s success, Cook said.

Cook also credited the overperformance of small-town, rural voters as another reason Trump came out on top of the 2016 presidential election.