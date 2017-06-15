Officials want 4-wheelers, trucks off levee

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

If you’re driving on top of the levee with a four-wheeler or truck, the town of Brusly wants you off.

The issue has come up at the last two Town Council meetings and officials say they want it to end. Resident David Blanchard suggested posting signs along the levee to notify people that vehicles are not allowed.

“Signs have to be the first step,” said Blanchard, who added that he walks along the levee as often as he can.

“It’s going to be difficult to enforce, but we can work on it,” Mayor Scot Rhodes said.

Residents who see drivers using the levee top should notify police, Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux said. Driving on top of the levee is not permitted and police officers will cite drivers, he said.

Rhodes said he heard about people travelling across the levee as if it were a main thoroughfare to get in between congested roads.

The vehicles put additional stress on the pavement and will degrade it at a much quicker rate, Lefeaux said.

“Giving out tickets is not my concern,” Blanchard said. “I want them to stop using it.”

A three mile stretch of the levee top in Brusly was paved last summer with asphalt. Plans are underway to extend the path into Addis this summer.