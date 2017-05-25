The Old Man rises

Higher river levels could mean better fishing

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

Photo by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

The Mississippi River is expected to crest above 41 feet in Baton Rouge on Friday, May 26, the highest crest in six years, according to the National Weather Service.

While the river is never without fish, high water that covers the bank means better and easier fishing, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist manager Ricky Moses said.

High waters mean recreational fishers could see a more interesting catch, like bigger catfish, and commercial fishermen will see an improved catch, Moses said.

Catfish are currently spawning and the higher waters increase chances of survival, which will affect next year’s catfishing season more than this one, Moses said.

During the last week in April and beginning of May Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois received 10-15 inches of rain, said National Weather Service (NWS) hydrologist Jeff Graschel, of the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center.

Now, it’s Louisiana’s turn to see the high water as it makes its way south.

The Mississippi will be unaffected by upcoming rain, but local tributaries like the Amite and Comite will rise, Graschel said.

The water level will begin to go back to normal five to six days after the Mississippi River crests around 16.5 feet in New Orleans on Friday, Graschel said.