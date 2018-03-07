Olevia Washington Lang

Entered into eternal rest on February 22, 2018 at the age of 80. Survived by her daughter, Barbara Carter; 2 brothers, Curtis and Clarence Washington; 3 grandsons, Earl Marcelin, Jr., Nathaniel Marcelin and Theodore Washington. Visitation Friday, March 2, 2018 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, March 3, 2018 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Peter Baptist Church, 5745 Poydras Bayou Rd., Erwinville, LA. Pastor Oliver Washington, officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.hallsinc.net

