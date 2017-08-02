One memory at a time: Slave narratives come to life thanks to local historians

Breanna Smith

In 1860, slaves outnumbered the white population of West Baton Rouge Parish by two-thirds, according to the Census of the time. In the rest of America, slaves made up 12 percent of the population and the average slave owner held one to 10 slaves.

But in West Baton Rouge, the average slave owner held 50 slaves, according to the Census.

The influence of those numbers is still alive today in religious practices, folklore, food and music, said Kathe Hambrick, exhibit curator for the West Baton Rouge Museum and the founder and former executive director of the River Road African American Museum.

Retelling the slave narratives (first hand accounts from former slaves) has been a difficult challenge at best for the last two centuries. But finding them today is becoming easier, due to resources such as the John B. Cade Memorial Library at Southern University.

Around the 1920s, Dr. Ulrich Bonnell Phillips, an American historian who considered the Civil War a “needless conflict,” published articles contending that slaves did not mind slavery and were treated well by their masters. Southern University professor and dean John B. Cade, Sr. began his project in order to dispel those articles and similar rumors, Southern University archivist Angela Proctor said.

Cade, along with 36 interviewers, travelled to various parts of the United States and Canada to collect more than 125 narratives from former slaves, according to Proctor.

Similarly, in the 1930s, thousands of slave narratives were recorded as part of the Works Progress Administration founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. FDR’s administration hired journalists, photographers and others to document American history and everyday American life.

The narratives collected through the WPA and efforts from John B. Cade showed that Dr. Phillips’ articles weren’t truthful and brought light to the emotions, inhumanities and truth in the institution of slavery, Southern University library collections specialist Eddie Hughes said.

“If you were a slave or involved in slavery, you probably didn’t know anything that went on outside of slavery,” Proctor said. “But they did not appreciate being tied up and beaten.”

Cade sent his students out with required questions for each interview to ensure that the narratives captured everyday life for slaves, Proctor said. Each interview includes the person’s name, state and county in which they were slaves along with what type of slave they were (house or field), their home and family life, food, punishments, working conditions, amusements, religious life, superstitions and clothing. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, interviewers asked how they liked slavery.

“We hear the voices of history in first hand accounts,” Hughes said.

For decades, the 228 narratives collected across 17 states and Canada were only available in the John B. Cade Memorial Library on Southern University’s campus. That is, until they were made available online about three years ago.

“We’ve always had interest in the collection, but having them online means less restrictions,” Proctor said.

The vast majority of the narratives are from Texas because many went west in search of better opportunities, Proctor said. The Southern collection holds 22 narratives of former slaves from Louisiana. However, none can be directly linked to West Baton Rouge Parish, despite its high slave population per capita.

Among the available slave narratives, few can be traced to West Baton Rouge Parish.

An interivew with Catherine Cornelius, 103 at the time of recording, is one of them.

“Ah was a slave born an raised on de Smithfield Plantation,” Cornelius said. ““Dere was mo den a hundred slaves on it. De cabins was white an dere was one family to a cabin.” Her narrative is available at the West Baton Rouge Museum.

Statements identifying a specific plantation show up in some slave narratives, but others simply read, “somewhere near Baton Rouge.”

The lack of narratives directly linked to the parish has done little to slow the research done by the West Baton Rouge Museum.

The museum is designated as a leading museum for interpreting slavery and life for African Americans by the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, museum Director Angelique Bergeron said.

“We show the African American contribution to the economy and culture of the entire United States through this little, rural community,” Hambrick said.

The museum is home to three cabins from the Allendale plantation in Port Allen. They were once homes of sharecroppers and slaves on the Allendale Plantation in Port Allen, Bergeron said.

“It’s powerful for visitors to walk in because people remember visiting houses, they come in and get to see it, feel it and remember the smells of the old wood,” Bergeron said.

Studying and educating others about slavery and local history is good for historical preservation, but there’s more to it than that, Proctor said.

“I think it helps people to try to understand more about what African Americans actually endured during slavery,” Proctor said. “Even though we know it doesn’t exist today, the mere fact that some of the trends with diversity and immigrants are going on now means that learning history does have an impact on today’s society.”