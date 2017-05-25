One shot for a new bridge

One big question for local officials: WHERE?

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

If Goldilocks had to choose a location for a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge, she might get eaten by a family bears before she could make a qualified decision.

Finding a location that’s

juuuuuust right to solve the regional transportation woes is one question local officials are also asking themselves as state legislators get ready to approve an infrastructure tax and regional planners prepare to unveil a 25-year development plan.

The Goldilocks bridge

The consensus on the West Side is that a new bridge is decades too late. But while West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot wants to see something closer to Addis, his neighbors to the South have something different in mind.

The Iberville Parish government is aggressively campaigning for a new Mississippi River bridge in its parish after it recently released a report from engineering firm Neel-Schaffer supporting a bridge south of Plaquemine, as well as a new website aptly named Ibervillebridge.com.

The Iberville government hopes see a new bridge near the Bayou Goula area that connects to La. Hwy. 30, north of St. Gabrielle, an area within Iberville Parish boundaries. A bridge at that location would have the biggest reductions in traffic on the I-10 bridge, the U.S. Hwy. 190 bridge and La. Hwy. 1, according to its report.

According to the Iberville Parish bridge report, a new bridge just south of Plaquemine would reduce congestion by nearly 1.5 million hours.

Other options highlighted last year by a the Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions suggested bridges located farther north in West Baton Rouge.

“We have a good crossing in the Addis area – about a mile and a half from the Iberville Parish line,” President Berthelot said. “As a compromise, I would work with Iberville to help them – and us – to put a bridge just a little south of Dow.”

Berthelot’s proposal meets in between his ideal location for a new southern bridge, on Sid Richardson Road, and the Iberville Parish government’s Bayou Goula location. Estimated at more than $1 billion, a new southern bridge that connects to a new Intracoastal crossing would be a key component to a proposed “loop,” known as the Westside Expressway, that has been in discussion in the capital region for years.

“We’ve been pushing for this bridge and, of course, another bridge on the Intracoastal for 20 years,” Berthelot said. “If you put it too far south you’re not going to do any good.”

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso says that West Baton Rouge Parish, the smallest parish in the state, already has two bridges. Iberville is the only parish between Natchez and New Orleans that does not have a single bridge, he said (although technically Ascension Parish does not have a Mississippi River bridge crossing either).

The Sunshine Bridge, located in St. James Parish, is the nearest river crossing south of the I-10 bridge, not including Plaquemine Ferry.

Data driven decisions

As the Louisiana Legislature appears ready to approve a $0.17 gas tax increase, the Capital Region Planning Commission (CPRC) is preparing its final draft of a transportation infrastructure plan through 2042.

Data shows strong growth in areas on the periphery of the capital city, or “sprawl,” according to Jamie Setze, director of the CRPC and an Addis resident. That includes growth in places such as West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.

The passage or gailure of the proposed gas tax will play a critical role in what is actually possible throughout the next 25 years, Setze said

“I would love to have two bridges,” Setze said. “What mechanism is there to achieve our goal? Of course, we have come around to that.”

(The CPRC will publicize its results this summer at public meetings scheduled for July and August.)

Mo’ money

Berthelot said he favors passing the gas tax if it means a solution for traffic woes, even if he doesn’t live to see the end result.

“If we have to keep fighting for money, there’s no use putting it on the drawing board,” Berthelot said. “If they don’t pass this gas tax, we know nothing is going to happen.”

If money was available now, it would probably take six to eight years to construct a bridge, Berthelot said.

Now, it’s more likely to be about a decade, he said.

Addis Mayor David Toups and Brusly Mayor Scott Rhodes also agreed the tax is necessary. Both mayors said they are in favor of a new bridge anywhere that data suggests the biggest impact.

A bridge near Brusly, an option proposed last year, is a little too close to the existing infrastructure, Rhodes said.

Yet, a bridge too far into Iberville won’t have the desired impact on traffic, Toups said.

“We’re only going to get one shot – and probably not in our lives, but our grandchildren’s lives – to get a bridge that crosses that Mississippi River. We have to get it right,” Berthelot said. “We can’t have people doing their own studies. We have to do it where the data shows.”