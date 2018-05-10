One step away from the Championship

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly Panthers baseball team found itself in the same situation this time last season, but lost in the semi-final game against Iowa High School. This year Panthers met Iowa at home in the semi-final round of the playoffs and swept them in two games to earn a trip to the Championship Tournament.

“We are going to play this game like any other game,” Brusly Head Coach Tait Dupont said. “Block out the fact that this game puts us in the state championship and just focus on playing baseball very well in all phases of the game: pitching, defense and hitting the baseball.”

Brusly won the two-out-of-three series in two games on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game was the result of good offense, good pitching and defense. The game ended in an 8-2 win for the Panthers.

Brusly scored in the third when Garrett Roberts doubled to drive home Harrison Boudreaux after he was walked and Sebastian Dexter, running for the pitcher Tyler Theriot who also was walked.

Theriot pitched six innings for the win allowing just two runs off of four hits. He struck out eight and only walked four batters. Zach Armstrong came in as relief and struck out a batter.

A big fifth inning put up five more runs for the Panthers beginning with a single from Theriot to drive home Bray Bourgoyne, followed by a two-run homerun from Harrison Boudreaux. A few batters later, Caleb Dunn hit a two RBI double, sending home Dawson Labauve and Luke Devillier.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cameron Daigle scored Brusly’s last run of the game after doubling.

The Panthers were able to hold off any of Iowa’s batters from scoring until the seventh inning, when they were finally able to score off a single and double.

Saturday’s game saw another pitching performance for the Panthers, this time from Daigle pitching the entirety of the game, allowing just three hits. Daigle struck out five and walked one batter.

Boudreaux fired up the offense in first inning when he single on the first pitch of his at-bat, scoring Dexter.

Later in the sixth inning, the Panthers got their second run of the game when Luke Devillier hit a line drive double to center to send home Boudreaux.

Garrett Roberts led the Panthers in scoring going 2-for-3.

Iowa was finally able to score one run with a line drive double, but on the next play a pop fly to Theriot at first base ended the game.

Brusly will now face the number three seeded Iota High School this Thursday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m., in the semi-final round of the Allstate Sugarbowl LHSAA Baseball Championship at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

“There are only four teams left, so they are all good. Iota has a good left handed pitcher and righty that are both tough and they swing the bats really well also. They are 32-6 this year so we better be ready to play,” Coach Dupont said. “But I feel if we came out and play the way we are capable of playing, we have a good chance to win the ball game.”