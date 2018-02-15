Order up: Cou-Yon’s expands catering

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Eight years ago the Mladkenka brothers ignored the advice of bankers and friends and turned a dilapidated Sonic on Port Allen’s main highway into Cou-Yon’s BBQ. Now, the company is putting the finishing touches on its first expansion.

Between its drive through window and twenty-something tables, it serves 700 to 1,000 plates everyday. A new catering and prep facility will speed up a process that, for most of the company’s life The restaurants’ central location to local industrial plants has also put it’s catering business in the perfect position for success.

“We’ve felt the love for quite some time now,” owner Paul Mladenka said.

When local industrial plants go on turnarounds, so does Cou-Yon’s. A turnaround at a plant requires 2,000 plates at a time for several weekends in a row, owner Paul Mladenka said. And for most of its existence all of those plates have come through one service window.

“With 50 employees and 2,600 square feet you have to be creative,” Paul Mladenka said.

Small size hasn’t stopped any success for Cou-Yon’s. In the last year, Cou-Yon’s BBQ in Port Allen was mentioned in the Top 50 BBQ Joints in America, Top 10 BBQ Joints in Louisiana, one of the “must eat restaurants” in the Baton Rouge area per Sports Illustrated, and voted West Baton Rouge’s favorite place to eat.

The new prep and catering facility located directly behind the restaurant will increase their functionality and efficiency the owners said. The restaurant will be capable of handling as many as 1,000 plates per hour, as opposed to its current capacity of 350.

The expansion also included a new smoker, an environmentally conscious grease trap and walk-in coolers.

With the help of their mom’s graphic design expertise, the brothers’ next step is to put sauce on shelves in local grocery stores. Cou-Yon’s also has plans to expand its shipping service to make its award-winning meats and sauces available nationwide. The shipping expansion should be here in time for Thanksgiving, Mladenka said.

“We aren’t doing this for tomorrow or next week,” Mladenka said. “But we’re doing this for forever.”