P.A. man wanted by NOPD for murder

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Carlsel Alexander, 22 of Port Allen, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in New Orleans according to New Orleans police. The warrant was issued just over a month after he pled guilty to a second-degree battery conviction in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, officers responded to a fight involving a large group of people with shots fired. The shooting left 21-year-old Troy Wilson dead. Emergency services treated Wilson at the scene, but he later died as a result of a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Once located, Alexander will be booked on one count of second-degree murder, according to NOPD.

Alexander was sentenced to a five year suspended sentence and three years of probation for a second-degree battery conviction on Jan. 10, 2018 by 18th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Edward Gaidry. Alexander accepted a plea deal, which dismissed other charges faced, Lana Ramagos, the felony secretary for the DA’s office said.

Alexander was arrested by Addis Police on Dec. 7, 2015, on one count of false imprisonment, second-degree robbery, aggravated burglary and simple criminal damage to property. On Dec. 10, 2015, Alexander was arrested again for second-degree attempted murder and second-degree rape.

All charges stemmed from the Dec. 7 incident, which occurred when Alexander blocked his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend’s car from leaving the driveway of her home in the Gladys Drive cul de sac. Alexander pulled the victim, who was a minor at the time, from the vehicle then beat him and destroyed his phone and car navigation system.

“He caused some pretty bad damage to him,” Addis Chief of Police Ricky Anderson said at the time of the arrest.

After the beating, which hospitalized the victim, Alexander forced his ex-girlfriend into his car, drove out of town and raped her, District Attorney liaison Col. Richie Johnson said at the time of the arrest.

The Dec. 10 arrest came after Alexander posted footage of his attack on social media, according to the WBRSO Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, Alexander is seen yelling and kicking the minor in the face, who is lying on the ground, trying to block the blows.

The video served as evidence to change the original second-degree battery charge to second-degree murder, according to the WBRSO at the time of the arrest.

Anyone with additional information on the New Orleans incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.