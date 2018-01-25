PA couple arrested after attempt to cash stolen lottery ticket

Staff Report

A Port Allen couple was arrested on Friday, Jan. 19 after they attempted to cash a stolen lottery ticket worth $100,000 according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tammy Tarver, 37 of Port Allen and her boyfriend Derrick Payne, 49 of Port Allen, are both in custody on the charge of skimming of lottery proceeds. Tarver allegedly stole a lottery ticket from her employer, Emerald Palace Fuel Station and Casino on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The Louisiana Lottery Corp. was initially contacted by the Emerald Palace Fuel Station and Casino to report a theft, according to authorities.

Payne told authorities Tarver gave him the lottery scratch off to cash because she did not have a valid Louisiana ID, though he admitted he found it strange she would not cash it herself.

Payne was arrested at the Louisiana Lottery Office, located on Laurel St. in Baton Rouge when he attempted to cash the stolen ticket. Payne told authorities he did not know the ticket was stolen.

Lottery officials told authorities Tarver was using lottery tickets around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and her drawer was short $50. She was able to pay back $20, leaving an unpaid balance of $30 authorities said. The winning ticket was never paid for, officials said.

The couple was booked into the East baton Rouge Parish Prison. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the theft of the lottery tickets, officials said.