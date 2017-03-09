Pabby Arnold entertains WBR Senior Spirit members

Photo courtesy Babs Babin

Pabby Arnold, Children’s Coordinator at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, fourth from left, entertained West Baton Rouge Senior Spirit members with a variety of stories at a pot luck lunch on Feb. 24, at the WBR Senior Center in Brusly. Arnold is a Port Allen native and co-founder of Playmakers of Baton Rouge. Pictured from left with Arnold are Lynn Latona, Rosemary Babin, Carolyn Blanchard, Mary Helen and Jim Charleville. West Baton Rouge Senior Spirit is a program of the West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation Department.