PAHS boys, girls win John Williams Relays

Port Allen made the most of the chance to honor the man who bears the name of the John Williams Relays when they won both the boys and girls competition at the meet on Friday.

The event is named after the longtime state champion head coach who returned to the helm of the boys program this year after an absence of nearly 10 years.

Port Allen notched 168 points to win the boys competition after they nipped Plaquemine by a mere one point. Kentwood, Pine Prairie, Glen Oaks, Avoyelles and Catholic-Coupee rounded the competition.

The win was more decisive for the girls, who piled 337 points to zoom past Plaquemine, which had 270. Pine Prairie, Kentwood, Glen Oaks, Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Avoyelles followed.

Jasmine Butler led the pack for the girls in the 800-meter run (2:53.2), while Kristian Wicker was the frontrunner in the 400-meter dash (1:04.01). Butler was also second in the 1600-meter run.

Rickia Lenoir paced Port Allen in the shot put (36-02) while teammate Emily Nichols was third (30-08).

Nichols and Lenoir also figured strong in the discus throw. Nichols led with a throw of 115-03 and Lenoir was second (89-0) Aleisa Wiliams led the long jump with a leap of 13-08.