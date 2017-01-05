PAHS looking for momentum

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photo by Christopher Murphy/The West Side Journal

It’s back to work for the Port Allen boys and girls basketball teams, which head into the thick of district action with the new year.

The Lady Pelicans (4-9) got a head start on the District 6-3A fray, which left them 0-2 in the district race after a 33-28 loss at Glen Oaks on Dec. 27, followed by a 55-25 rout against district contender Donaldsonville on Friday.

The ladies face University High on Jan. 7 and Baker on Jan. 13, both at home.

The boys, also 4-9, look to gain momentum after opening district in a 53-29 loss to Glen Oaks. The Pelicans followed with a 56-39 shortfall against Northwest in the Northwest Invitational in Opelousas, along with a 54-49 loss to Ville Platte, and a 66-63 win over Opelousas.

The Pels were set to host longtime foe University High on Friday and face Amite in non-district fare on Saturday.

Port Allen hosts parish rival Brusly on Jan. 10 and entertains Baker on Jan. 13.