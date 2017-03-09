PAHS powerlifters preparing for state competition

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

The Port Allen girls powerlifting team will experience the calm before the storm this week.

The Lady Pelicans will spend most of their time in the weightroom this week for preparation – both physically and mentally – to make a run at their first state championship since 2014.

Port Allen heads to West Monroe next Thursday, March 16, for action during the weekend in the LHSAA State Powerlifting Meet.

“Basically, it’s technique work and getting ready for the big lifts we need to complete,” head coach Brian Bizette said. “It’s about confidence as well, bringing your best out there and knowing your opponents and what they’re capable of doing.”

Even the lift totals for lifters on rival teams can throw the Lady Pelicans a curve, he said.

“You have everyone’s numbers down, but those aren’t always true numbers because a kid can have a bad lift day, and can have a different judge, which also dictates the game,” Bizette said.

It’s more than the mindset that inpresses Bizette. The strength and work ethic of the lifters this season has carried them a long way.

“Everyone is pretty healthy, and we’re getting healthier and healthier than we were even at the regional competition,” he said. “Now it’s a matter of watching the weight, and not letting our emotions get the best of us.”

The Lady Pelicans head out of Port Allen on March 16 and will lift on Friday, March 17.