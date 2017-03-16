PAHS softball coach optimistic about 2A move next year

Staff Report

Port Allen softball coach Alisha Fairchild feels a little better about her team’s move to Class 2A next year.

Who can blame her?

A 22-8 win March 8 against Episcopal in non-district action gave PAHS a much-needed boost of confidence during a season when the Lady Pels have not fared nearly as well against larger schools.

The win m arned runs,” Fairchild said. “It was mainly because we have only one pitcher who pitched the whole time, and she’s dealing with shoulder issues we’re trying to work off the kinks.”

Sophomore first baseman Alexis Perkins smacked an in-parker homer to right to lead off the first inning, while senior catcher Jamie Perkins scored on a sacrifice grounder.

Port Allen stretched its lead by five runs in the third when Reed’s ground single brought home sophomore right fielder Michelle Davenport. Jamie and Alexis Perkins scored on bases-loaded walks, while Bonaventure stole home.

The Lady Pels tacked on four more runs in the fourth off runs by Bonaventure, Davenport, Jamie Perkins and Alexis Perkins.

Episcopal eked out two runs in the bottom of the third, but Port Allen responded with seven more in the third.

Diamond Davenport sparkled with a two-run triple and one-run single, while junior Kailee Saizon doubled home two more run. A Reed two-bagger drove home Alexis Perkins, while a Jamie Perkins fielder’s choice brought in Diamond Davenport. Saizon scored on sophomore pitcher Laura Morgan single. Morgan’s run on the Davenport triple put the Lady Pelicans ahead 18-2 in the fourth

The Lady Pelicans also amassed 11 stolen bases – five by Jamie Perkins.

Morgan struck out three Lady Knights.

EHS tallied three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth.

Bonaventure’s single to shortstop scored Reed, who reached base on a one-bagger to second. A Leonard line drive single to center brought home Reed, while Diamond Davenport shined again with a two-run double which scored Morgan.

“We’ve played some good, bigger teams, and we’ve lost some badly, but it’s at least preparing us for what we’ll face next season,” Fairchild said.

The team lost its following game to St. Thomas Aquinas, 15-0, on Friday, March 10.

Port Allen heads into the Brusly Tournament this weekend. The Lady Pelicans face Livonia 5 p.m. Friday, and face Port Barre and St. Michael on Saturday.