PAHS places 2nd in state

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

– Photo courtesy of Port Allen High School

WEST MONROE – It’s not the first place win Brian Bizette wanted from his girls powerlifting team, but he said he can accept the outcome.

The Lady Pelicans notched second behind longtime stronghold Lutcher in the LHSAA Division III State Powerlifting Championship at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on the campus of University of Lafayette-Monroe.

“We had somewhat of an off meet, but I can’t be disappointed,” Bizette said. “We fought as a team and held things together so we could prevail as runner-up.

“Considering that we finished second to Lutcher, which has been one of the powerhouses for a few years now, I’d have to say that being runner-up isn’t bad at all – I’ll take it,” he said.

The Lady Pelicans finished with 28 points, while Lutcher dominated with 59 for its third consecutive state title. Buckeye claimed third (24), Peabody was fourth (23), Union Parish fifth (19), North Vermillion sixth (12), Jena seventh (9), Iota eighth (7), Richwoood 10th (5) and Erath 11th (1).

PAHS got a major boost off four second-place showings, including Ashley Honore in the super heavyweight division and the runner-up spot Nijala Williams achieved for Port Allen in the 220-lb. category.

Honore claimed second with a total lift of 920 lbs. (375 on the squat, 170 on the bench press and 375 on the dead lift).

Williams notched second in the 220-lb bracket with a total lift of 885 lbs. (360-160-360).

Lakeisha Wheeler took second in the 165-lb. division with a total lift of 795 (300-170-325), while Charity Winnfield finished second in the 123-lb. bracket with a total lift of 595 (240-115-250).

“I’m very proud of my girls,” Bizette said. “They stayed with it all season, worked hard and showed a lot of improvement. This was a good season.”