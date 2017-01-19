PAMS hosts 1st annual preseason basketball tourey

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Basketball season may be well under way for the Westside high schools, but the middles school teams are just getting started.

The Port Allen Middle School Athletic Department hosted their First Annual New Year’s Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7, hosting six other Baton Rouge area schools, including Brusly Middle School.

“We wanted to give our athletes opportunities to play several different teams before we begin the Westside Athletic League’s basketball schedule this past week,” said Tommy Hilliard, head basketball coach and dean of students at PAMS.

Besides Brusly Middle, PAMS welcomed five other area teams, including Livonia, St. George, Copper Mill, Mongoose and Dunham middle schools. The teams played a round-robin tournament that began early Saturday, Jan. 7, and lasted well into the evening.

Hilliard said that he was very pleased with the play of his Port Allen teams. Out of six games that PAMS played, they lost just one game – the girls game against St. George.

“We have a pretty good starting five on our boys team (Jacoby Howard, Jeremiah Dehon, Kentae Williams, Mekyle Franklin and Braylon White),” Hilliard said of the five. “They played well together. They are a very special group.”

Brusly played four games in the tournament (two boys and two girls games). Both teams each won a game and lost one.

Hilliard said that he was very much looking forward to the games versus Dunham due to Port Allen’s recent move to a new district.

“We were excited about the game versus Dunham because Port Allen High School has been moved to LHSAA Class 2A District 8 (which includes Dunham and several other schools in East Baton Rouge Parish) for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school year,” Hilliard said. “They will have to compete against each other for district titles in the near future.

“We did a great job of sharing the ball versus Dunham. Three players scored in double-digits (Jacoby Howard – 18, Jeremiah Dehon – 16 and Mekyle Franklin – 10).

The tournament was sponsored by several local companies, including Coca Cola; Law Office of Gail N. McKay; Law Office of Alton “Tony” Bates; Law Office of Victor Woods; SUN-Plus; United Care Scholarship Funds, Henry H. Knox, Jr.; Hall, Davis & Sons Funeral Services; Brown & Brown Custom Clothiers; Collis Temple Contractors, Inc.; Cou-yon’s Bar-B-Q; Alexander Financial Services; and Gassie Insurance Agency, William Gassie, III.

“I want to give special thanks to Mrs. Jessica Major and the entire PAMS faculty for volunteering their time to help the athletic department host this tournament,” Hilliard said.