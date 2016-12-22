PAMS’s Braylah Pierson recognized as one of the best AAU players in US

Joelle Wright

She has been bouncing the ball around since she was 5 years old, and that bouncing has paid off for seventh-grade Port Allen Middle School student Braylah Pierson, who has recently recognized as one of the best Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball players in the nation.

The AAU names the best players in the at the beginning of each fall school year with votes received from different organizations who put the tournaments together and opposing coaches.

Braylah, daughter of Brandon Pierce and Tiffany Pierson of Port Allen, competed with the Baton Rouge Lady Tigers (eighth grade blue) AAU team while only in the sixth grade last season, under the supervision of fellow Port Allen residents Keycha and Keyira Johnson.

Pierson, who is also a member of the A,B honor roll at PAMS, didn’t start playing competitively until the age of 10 when she began playing in the West Baton Rouge Biddy Ball League where she dominated against boys her age.

That same summer she began AAU with the Louisiana Shooting Stars where she competed against eighth graders while only in the eighth grade.

Braylah’s father said that it all began simply because they had run out of things to do.

“When she was 5, we were at my mother’s house and we had run out of things to do, so I grabbed the basketball and bounced it to her. To my amazement, she caught it without flinching, so we bounced it back and forth to one another for a while then,” Pierce said. “I began to get her to catch one with each hand and she was able to do it on the first try.”

Pierce said that he really didn’t think anything of it at the time, but it became one of their routines while together. As time passed she became more comfortable with the ball.

When she had enough strength to reach a 10-foot hoop at about 9 years old, they started working on shooting.

“In 2012, I noticed she began to shoot around everyday from the goal in her grandmother’s backyard to the park,” Pierce said. “At this time I began watching training videos and taught her the fundamentals.”

Pierce said that before they redid the court at William and Lee Park, he and Braylah used to be the only people there training just about everyday, and she has loved every minutes of the process

“She’s dribbling that ball everyday,” Pierce said.