Panther defense smothers Belaire

Jordan Arceneaux

sports@thewestsidejournal.com

The Brusly Panthers made the most of their first home game last Friday night.

The defense smothered the Belaire Bengals all night and scored a touchdown of its own, while the offense grounded and pounded the Bengals on the way to a 39-0 win last Friday in Brusly.

Brusly’s defense came up short of a shutout in the 47-7 week two win over Northlake Christian, but would not be denied on Friday, holding Belaire scoreless in two goal-to-go situations inside of the red zone.

“Had a chance for one last week and didn’t quite get it,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said of a shutout. “It was huge for the boys I think after having a goal-line stand inside the 10, start the second half, get another goal-line stand. Defense wanted that and they earned it. They wanted it and they fought for it, so I’m happy for them.”

Tyler Tussey put Brusly on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:49 left in the first quarter.

Tra Snearl added to the lead in the second quarter with a 7-yard run, which put the score at 13-0 following a blocked extra point attempt with 3:09 left before halftime.

The Panthers entered the halftime break with a 13-0 advantage. At halftime, the 1998 Brusly team was honored for its 20th anniversary. That squad finished the season with a 9-1 mark and were crowned district champions.

A pair of 2-yard touchdown runs from Nick Penell in the third quarter pushed Brusly ahead to a 26-0 lead midway through the quarter.

Cornerback Durell Hamilton made a break on a ball that was thrown to the sideline that he intercepted and took 25 yards for a touchdown with 11:29 showing in the fourth quarter.

“I was breaking on it,” Hamilton said after the game. “I had to be patient with it and break on it.”

Snearl capped off the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown with 4:29 left in the game.

The senior has topped 100 yards rushing in the last two games. He finished Friday’s game with 107 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

“All I do is practice hard every day, listen to my coaches, do what I got to do,” Snearl said. “I’m a student-athlete got my grades right. My position coach stays on me about everything. We’re just getting it right through the process.

“When I get the ball, I just look for the end zone, that’s all I worry about,” he added. “I don’t worry about nothing else.”

Brusly racked up 263 yards rushing in the game with multiple running backs earning at least 40 yards rushing. Tussey ran for 57 yards on nine carries and Keandre Bynum added 40 yards on seven attempts.

“Coach (Khalil) Thomas has those running backs and he works them hard and pushes them every week to compete for carries and you see it on the field,” Schooler said. “You see the result because they do it in practice. It’s not just out here. Every day in practice, he’s got them competing for carries and they carry the ball like it might be their last carry if they don’t run it hard. Those big boys up front are getting it done, too.”

Penell completed 2-of-5 passes for 28 yards, with both completions going to Jamauri Bridgewater.

The head coach said he was pleased with the crowd Friday and hopes to keep the fans in the stands with more wins.

“The crowd was great,” he said. “We had a packed house here and it’s good. These kids want to play in front of a full house, in front of a rowdy crowd and we’re going to keep trying win and keep on getting them coming back.”

The Panthers kick off district play this Friday on the road against the Baker Buffaloes (1-2).