The Panther Sound performs at Town Hall

Staff Report

The Brusly High School band, Panther Sound, performed for the Brusly Town Council at the regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 10. The performance was a “thank you” to the Town Council and Town of Brusly for purchasing new uniforms for the group. Brusly High School assistant band director and Brusly Middle School band director Alyxis Mayeux addressed the Brusly Town Council, to express gratitude on behalf of the Panther Sound.

Each year, the Brusly Town Council approves spending on items for sports teams and recreation groups within the West Baton Rouge School District. Along with new uniforms for the Brusly High Band, the council approved potential spending on a scoreboard in Brusly High gym and softball uniforms for the Brusly Middle School team.