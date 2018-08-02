Panther Sound prepares for season with 13-day camp

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Brusly High School’s marching band ended its summer camp on July 28. After two weeks of hard work and fun, the Panther Sound’s musicians and color guard are energized for the 2018-2019 year.

Drum Major Daija Grimes (junior), the leader of the band, called the camp “quite an experience.”

The 13 days were not just about learning new songs, practicing moves, and marching miles on Brusly High School’s football field. The days were also filled with team-building sessions, skit performances, plus a last-day celebration of the band and its efforts.

For a group to play music well together, it requires more than just memorizing songs and perfecting technical skills. It takes a family, according to Grimes.

“We stress the goal of being a family and really want to see everyone succeed not only as players, but as people,” said the energetic drum major.

The Panther Sound will play its first halftime show on Sept. 14, at Brusly’s first home game, which will be against Belaire High School.

The band will perform in its first marching band festival of the year on Oct.6 at Rayne High School.