Panther swim headed to state

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Panthers attended their last meet of the regular season, The City Championships, last Saturday, October 28, at Crawfish Aquatics in Baton Rouge.

Before the City Meet, five Panthers had already made their qualifying times for the State meet (Celeste and Michelle Denova, Broc Dicapo, Logan Brou, and Price Cutrer), but they used the meet as a chance to fine tune their skills against some of the best swimmers in the Baton Rouge area.

The competition was tough, with Brusly swimming against schools they normally don’t see in the regular season meets, but the Panthers were still able to get multiple top 10 finishes.

The Lady Panthers 200-yard medley team of Celeste and Michelle Denova, along with Mya Pitre and Kennedi Hudson, took a 10th place overall finish. The boys 200-yard freestyle team of Brou, Cutrer, Dicapo and Jack Lane finished in 7th in their event.

Now, those who qualified for State have one focus. The State Meet will be held in just a couple of weeks on Nov. 15 and 16.

“I still have time to train. Now, I just have to improve on the little things that can make a big difference like strengthening my legs. Running will help with that,” Cutrer said. “I also will be working on perfecting my dives ad flips.”

At the end of each regular season, a Baton Rouge City All Academic Swim Team is chosen. This year, two Panthers were named to the team: seniors Celeste Denova and Logan Brou.