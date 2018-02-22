Pantherettes place in jazz and hip-hop at competition

Joelle Wright

The Brusly Pantherettes placed second in the jazz competition and third in the hip-hop competition at the American Allstar Dance and Drill Team Competition at Epcot in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Lindsay Cipriano won an individual second place for her solo, and Madison Sonait earned fifth place for her solo.

The team said that none of their success would have been possible without their advisor and coach Amy Hernandez who took over the team this school year.

“Mrs. Hernandez deserves to be recognized because I don’t believe that she gets enough credit for the things she does for the team. She goes above and beyond for the girls to ensure that they have the things they need,” co-advisor Taylor Toups said. “I truly believe she transformed these girls into young women.”

Milan Davis said Coach Hernandez taught her how to believe in herself.

“She taught me that I am only limited to my imagination, and if I believe I can do it, I will do it,” said A’Nyah Bloomer.

“She cares for us in and out of the classroom,” Rachelle Lejeune said. “She makes sure our grades are up to par, and makes sure we keep discipline during practice.”

Toups said that coaching with Hernandez is effortless and truly believes that Hernandez is the best thing to ever happen to the Pantherettes.