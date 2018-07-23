Pantherettes pumped after summer camp

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly High Pantherettes dance team is hot off the heels of their summer camp where they returned with numerous awards and are ready for a new dance year.

The girls attended Universal Dance Association (UDA) camp at LSU July 9-12, 2018.

“I was very proud of the girls’ performance at camp all week long,” Pantherette advisor Taylor Hebert said. “They worked very hard and very well together. The team is excited for school to start and to show Brusly everything they learned at camp last week.”

The team placed third in their home routine and won a Superior Team Trophy.

In addition, four Pantherettes were named UDA All-Americans. Maddie Thomas, Olivia Letulle, Terren Geason, and Trinity Smith all earned the honor.

Each dance team attending UDA camp can nominate squad members to compete for the honor of being named a UDA All-American. Each candidate performs six 8-counts of UDA Choreography and along with an additional two 8-counts of their own choreography. Only the top 10% of camp attendees are named All-American and earn opportunities to travel to a number of special All-American events, including the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, the Orlando, Florida Thanksgiving Day Parade, and an All-American trip to Rome. Italy.