Panthers burned by Green Devils in first preseason scrimmage

Losing a game 35-0 is no one’s idea of a good time, and Brusly High’s head football coach Hoff Schooler knew just what to say to his boys after they lost last Friday, Aug. 25, against the 4A Plaquemine High Green Devils.

Focus.

His boys need to be focused daily on the little things within a practice, whether it be in the weight room or on the practice field., Schooler said.

The Panthers’ first year head coach is very big on getting into the minds of his team members and getting them to understand that what goes on around them shouldn’t matter to their ultimate goal of getting better by worrying about themselves.

“We need to make sure that the focus is on us going to work each day to be a better football team, and being mentally focused on doing our job, rather than focusing on the outside clutter,” Schooler said. “When we learn to do that, we will be able to play well no matter who the opponent is for that week. Right now that is our biggest hurdle, but that mindset needs to come from our leaders, namely the seniors.”

Schooler said that once again, he was most impressed with the Panthers’ work on defense against the Devils.

“When we went back and evaluated the film, there were plenty of positives. Defensively, we ran to the ball well for the most part, and we did well with our alignment throughout the night,” Schooler said. “ I think offensively, we are getting better with a young offensive line, but that group has to understand the importance of being mentally tough enough to go out and play as hard as you can play every snap from whistle to whistle. We are beginning to understand the offense better and as we eliminate the small mistakes I think we will see rapid improvement offensively.”

Although it is his first year coaching in the area, he knows that the Brusly-Port Allen Sugarcane Classic is a big deal to both the players of both teams and the surrounding communities, and he is no stranger to big rivalries.

“I have been fortunate to be involved in some tradition rich rivalries throughout the years, and they are always tough and competitive games, I don’t expect this week’s game to be any different. We will let the communities focus on the rivalry part and we will remain focused on us and getting better,” Schooler said. “The best part of rivalry games are the fans who come out to support the team and community, I don’t expect Friday night to be any different, and we are hoping for the fans from both communities to create a great atmosphere.”

The Sugarcane Classic will kickoff at the Brusly High football stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.