Panthers claim basketball championship

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

When head coach of the Brusly High boys basketball team, Coach Kirby Loupe, said that he thought his boys were ready to dominate the Vermillion Catholic Basketball Tournament, he was right.

The 15-2 team showed up ready to dominate, and dominate they did. They Brusly boys took home the championship after winning all three of their tournament games Dec. 27-30.

“In all three games, there was a point when adversity hit us hard and things just weren’t going our way,” senior Keithan Francois said. “But I guess what really allowed us to pull off all three wins was that we stayed together and were all on the same page.”

They played the 10-0 tournament host Vermillion Catholic first, beating them 53-44 on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The Panthers came out strong in the first quarter scoring 15 points and allowing Vermillion just six. The two teams entered halftime with Brusly up 26 to 19.

Both teams were neck-and-neck in the second half with Brusly scoring 27 more and Vermillion, 25. In the end, it was the strong first quarter that was the deciding factor for Brusly’s first win of the tournament.

Brusly then played Loreauville High School on Dec. 29. The boys had an easier time and added the 85-36 win to their collection.

In the last game of the tournament the Panthers beat a 7-6 West St. Mary’s High School team in a close 53-50 win, putting the championship in their hands.

With two more games before district play begins against Port Allen on Jan. 12, the Panthers are thankful for the boost of confidence the championship win gave to them.

“Winning the tournament gives us a lot of confidence going into district because it has been two years since Brusly has won someone else’s tournament,” sophomore Nick Penell said. “We didn’t do as well as we would have liked in our last tournament (North Vermillion), so this win gives us that extra boost. We’ve been on a great winning streak, and we hope to keep it up against Berwick.”

Brusly next travels to Berwick High School on Friday, Jan. 5th.