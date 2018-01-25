Panthers eye qualifiers Reigning champions gear up for Last Chance

Joelle Wright

The LHSAA Indoor Championship is the goal for track athletes throughout Louisiana, and many have their eyes on reigning champions, the Brusly Panthers.

“We lost a lot of key contributors from last years indoor state champion team,” Brusly girls track head coach Trent Ellis said, “so we are trying to not only rebuild a little bit, but continue the winning tradition that we have set for our girls track program.”

The Brusly Lady Panthers continued tradition at the 2018 LSU High School Qualifier on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The Brusly girls sought their qualifying marks along with the rest of the pack, although they won’t know whether or not they made the cut until the Last Chance Qualifier on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Ta’la Spates led the way for Brusly when she won the 60 meter dash in a personal record time of 7.76, most assumedly a qualifier for the State meet. Spates beat Zachary High’s Indya Jackson, who came in second place at 7.81, and Plaquemine High’s Aldrianna Dupree, who came in third at 7.85.

Spates, along with teammates Bran’neicia Williams, Mackenzie Jenkins, and Derneisha Johnson, came in seventh in the 4x200m relay.

Hannah Pedigo tied for fifth place in pole vault at 10’1.

The Lady Panthers have a week to prepare for the Last Chance Qualifier, which will be their final shot at making it to the State Meet on Saturday, Feb. 17.

“We are hoping to get as many qualified that would put us in a position to try to contend for a Top-5 finish,” Ellis said.