Panthers fall to Saints, 42-18

A 49-13 loss might cause some to hang up their helmets, but Brusly High head football coach Hoff Schooler looks at the situation differently after their loss last Friday, Sept. 29, to West Feliciana High School.

Schooler said there were many positives that came out of the game for the Panthers.

“Early on they gave us a formation offensively that was giving us a problem with alignment, but we were able to get that adjusted on the sideline and that is a sign of getting more mature as a defense. I look at the film and see 11 guys running to the football each play on defense, and for the most part we played their option game well,” Schooler said. “We had a couple guys sick or injured defensively and had to play with two guys who have not started a varsity game, I thought those guys played well for their first time out. We are moving the ball well on offense, but we need to do a better job of finishing drives.”

The Panthers defense was able to keep the Saints from scoring until late into the first quarter when West Fel’s Derek Turner scored first with a quarterback keep.

Brusly struggled to get past midfield most of the first quarter and was forced to punt back to the Saints with just over three minutes left in the first. The punt put West Fel back on their own 25-yard line, but a 65-yard pass from Turner to Davon “Smoke” Harris put the Saints up 14-0 by the end of the quarter.

After offset personal fouls, Brusly found themselves on their own 20 after the kickoff, and it looked as though the Panthers were about to get themselves past the 50-yard line and set up for a score. Quarterback Nick Penell rushed to the 37, followed by a short run by Avery Grant to the 40. A Brusly fumble gave the ball back to the Saints on their own 30-yard line, which then turned into a 30-yard pass once again from Turner to Harris for their third score of the game to make it a 21-0 lead.

Two more touchdowns from the Saints’ Harris put Brusly down 34-0 at halftime.

“The speed that West Feliciana has at the skill positions is be tough for anyone to defend both when they are on offense and in special teams,” coach Schooler said. “It is difficult to replicate that in practice with scout teams. Offensively, we moved the ball well all night, but we had three drives stall out inside their 30-yard line during the first half that could have changed the game if we go ahead and punch those into the end zone.”

The second half didn’t start off on a good note for the Panthers either, when on the kickoff, West Fel made it to Brusly’s 33-yard line and after two plays, were in the endzone and up 42-0.

Schooler said that their problem was twofold.

“It was a combination of them being a talented and experienced team and us being fairly young. We made some mistakes early on, but for the most part we are in position to make plays defensively we just need to finish,” Schooler said.

The Panthers were able to make up for a mistake, when after turning over the ball to West Fel, Brusly stopped the Saints in the red zone, by recovering one of their fumbles.

After fumbling and recovering twice, the Panthers were unable to complete the drive and were forced to punt.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Panthers were finally able to get into the endzone with a Penell quarterback keep. A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

A fourth quarter touchdown from a Penell pass to Tyler Theriot put more points on the board for Brusly, eventually making the final score 49-13.

Despite the loss, Schooler saw plenty of good things coming from his offense and said that he feels that offensively, the Panthers were much more efficient in their passing game on Friday night and that they will continue to get better with more experience.

“We challenged the players at halftime to go out and win the second half and I think we did just that, learning how to play for 48 minutes with a great attitude and effort regardless of the scoreboard will benefit us no matter how talented the opponent,” Schooler said.

The Panthers will face district rival University Lab this Friday at home. Kickoff is at 7 p.m..