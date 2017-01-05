Panthers finish 4th at annual Bayou Duals

The Brusly Panthers in action against the Keller Indians, of Texas, Friday, Dec. 30. Pictured above, Richard Hunter; bottom left, Calep Balcuns; bottom middle: Devin Eschelette; bottom right Matthew Anderson

BATON ROUGE – Jimmy Bible hoped his Brusly High wrestling team would finish stronger in the Deep South Bayou Dual, but he’s not complaining either.

The Panthers finished fourth in the final bracket in the sixth annual holiday tournament at the Raising Canes River Center.

“The kids are wrestling well, and it was a really good showing for the team we had,” said Bible, who led a 16-member squad to the event.

BHS barely missed a third place spot after they came up on the short end of a 39-33 outcome against Keller High School (Texas) in the third-place dual.

Flower Mound High School (also Texas) finished first in the bracket, followed by Live Oak High School of Watson. New Orleans-based De La Salle took fourth, East Ascension of Gonzales was fifth, Holy Cross of New Orleans was sixth and Comeaux High School of Lafayette placed seventh.

A total of 40 teams competed in the two-day event.

Brusly placed third in the opening day results, behind Fort Gibson (Okla.) High School and Teurlings Catholic of Lafayette. Fontainebleau High School of Mandeville and Lakewood (California) Senior High School rounded out the competition.

END OF THE ROAD

The sixth annual meet will mark the final year Brusly coordinates the event, Bible said.

East Ascension and St. Amant high schools will take over the reins for the tournament, which will take on a new name but will remain in Baton Rouge, Bible said.

“It’s always a great event, and the people from the high schools in the Baton Rouge area came together again for this meet,” Bible said. “But I don’t have the support from the area schools, and it’s tough with our team being so small, so it’s tough to put on.

“We’ve been trying to get out of it the last few years, but we wanted to keep it going so it could help the Baton Rouge Sports Foundation,” he said. “We managed to get it rolling, and East Ascension and St. Amant have more resources and maybe some new ideas, so it’s time to let someone else run with it.”

A team with 16 wrestlers limits the amount of support from parents and others in the community, Bible said.

Brusly may compete in the meet, but he’s not sure the squad will complete in the 2017 meet, based on scheduling and the size of the team he brings into action next season.