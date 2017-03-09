Panthers host track meet and take five first place finishes

Joelle Wright

It was a busy Sunday for the Brusly High track team on March 5 when the Panthers hosted the Brusly Invitational Track Meet.

Not only would Brusly host the meet, but the boys team claimed first place overall.

“Considering we were out for the Mardi Gras holiday and only had one day of practice, I think the kids competed really well,” Brusly head boys track coach Brady Perry said.

Five first place finishes by the Panthers drove the team to first overall in the meet.

Heisman Woods finished first in the 200-meter dash, Shongo Wilson placed first in both the 110 meter and the 300-meter hurdles, Creighton Gremillion placed first in the shotput and Adam Kirkland was first in the pole vault.

The 400-meter relay team of Tyler Nash, Norman LeJeune, Woods and Wilson, as well as the 800-meter relay team of Nash, LeJeune, Nick Henderson and Terrance Brooks, both placed second.

LeJeune also placed second in the long jump and Woods placed second in the 100-meter dash. Other second place finishers were Cody Connor in the pole vault and Noah Howard in the 110-meter hurdles.

Third place finishers were Gremillion in the discus, Wilson in the high jump, Brennan Collins in the triple jump and D.J. Heard in the pole vault.

The meet was a tuneup for the girls as many of the top athletes from indoor only competed in one individual race and one relay.

The team of Alarice Stevens, Ta’la Spates, Mackenzie Jenkins and Taylor Shaw won the 4×100 relay in 49.85.

Shaw also won the 100-meter in 12.30, and Spates won the 200 meter in 26.17.

Bran’Nicia Williams won both the 100-meter hurdles (with a personal best of 17.09) and 300-meter hurdles.

Freshman Myla Edwards was second in the high jump at 4-foot-7 and Dinah Cador was third. Chiara Peretti was also third in the discus while Alex Wilson won the pole vault. Tayla Leblanc was second in the triple jump and Alarice Stevens was third in the long jump.

The 4×200 relay consisted enitrely of freshmen girls Myla Edwards, Tia Young, Derneisha Johnson and Mackenzie Jenkins, who came in second place.

The Brusly High track team will compete next on Friday, March 10, at Zachary High School. Field events start at 3:30pm and running at 5:30pm.