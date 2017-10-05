Panthers look up to U-High next

Joelle Wright

The University Lab Cubs have been in a thorn in the sides of Brusly teams for as long as most can remember, but first year head coach Hoff Schooler isn’t worried about what has happened in the past.

“We prepare each week the same regardless of opponent. Right now we are having to learn not to listen to the outside noise about how good an opponent is and just go prepare to play the best game we can play,” Schooler said. “Playing good opponents will make us better. This certainly is not a week to just throw away. In order to get to where we want to go, playing and beating good teams is necessary.”

Schooler is well-aware that the Cubs have won their district four out of the last five years, including a state championship.

But his focus is clear.

“We will prepare the same every week – focus on getting better and not the result on a scoreboard,” Schooler said.

Schooler said that Brusly’s play upfront on both sides of the ball will be key Friday night.

“Defensively, it’s important that we play physical upfront and get better with our hands coming off the ball,” Schooler said. “Our offensive line needs to work to create schemes for our skill guys to run through. We have gotten better with that and it needs to continue to improve.”

Although he has never personally coached against the Cubs, Coach Schooler says the team looks extremely familiar to others he has seen before.

“University Lab has done a good job of finding talented offensive and defensive lineman to put on the field. They remind me of a typical Evangel or John Curtis team upfront on both sides of the ball,” Schooler said. “It will not be about avoiding or defending one guy in particular, but rather each guy for us playing with great effort each play and winning as many individual battles as we can across the board from one play to the next.”

As usual, Schooler’s attitude is “It’s all about us, not about them.”