Panthers and Pels square off

BHS girls win, 41-29; PAHS boys win, 43-40

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

It was Rivalry Tuesday on Jan. 10 for the Port Allen Pelicans and Brusly Panthers

basketball teams last week when both the boys and girls teams faced each other in the Port Allen High gym.

The Brusly girls took home the win in the first game of the night, easily beating the Lady Pelicans 41-29.

Brusly hustled onto the court with four of their starting five scoring 13 points and allowing Port Allen just five first-quarter points.

The Lady Panther’s defense kept on the pressure and gave up just four points in the second half. Brusly added twelve points in the second quarter to bring the halftime score 25-9.

The third quarter was all defense on both sides with both teams scoring just seven points the entire quarter. Port Allen held the Lady Panthers to just six points, and Brusly allowed just one point for the Lady Pels from a free throw.

Port Allen finally found what they had been looking for all game and scored 17 points in the last quarter, including two three-point shots by Gabrielle Mitchell, but even though they allowed Brusly just 10, it wasn’t enough to make up the deficit. The Lady Panthers took home the 41-29 win.

Alyssa Williams led Port Allen with seven points, followed by Mitchell’s six. Ma’Kayla Johnson and Jordyn Mitchell added five.

Besides it being the rivalry game, it was an important win for the Brusly girls, Brusly High head coach Blake Zito said.

“We were coming off two straight losses in district, so this was a big game for us,” Zito said. “We haven’t lost more than two games in a row all season and didn’t want that to change.”

Angel Bradford and Morgan Spriggs led the Lady Panthers, both scoring with 10 points each. Caitlyn Williams scored nine and Kiara Hall scored six.

The boys played next, but the outcome was the opposite. In a nail-biter, the Port Allen boys (5-12, 1-3) beat the Panthers (10-8, 1-3) 43-40 at the buzzer, the first district win of the season for the Pels.

The two Westside teams are now even in district play.

“Defense was the key for us,” Port Allen head coach Brandon Ricard said. “The kids played hard limiting second chance shots and defended really well.”

The Panthers led the entire game. At halftime, the score was 27-15, but the Pels closed the gap in the third quarter, scoring 12 to come within four points.

Scoring 12 fourth quarter points and holding Brusly to only four, sealed the deal for Port Allen.

Dontrius Franklin led the Pelicans scoring with 12 points. Andre Williams followed with 11, and Kelvin Murphy had seven points.

“It’s tough when your high scorer (Jason Holliday) fouls out in the fourth,” Brusly High head coach Kirby Loupe said.

Holliday had 22 points for Brusly, while Nick Penell had six and Darryl Jones five.