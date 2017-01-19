Panthers place 12th at BRCC

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

BATON ROUGE – The Brusly High School wrestling team brought only five wrestlers to the Louisiana Invitational, but made the most of the opportunity.

BHS finished 12th among 40 teams in the annual competition Saturday, Jan. 14, at Baton Rouge Community College. The Panthers finished the event with 75 points.

“I thought we wrestled well,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “It’s one of those events in which you get everyone’s best shot.”

Senior Richard Hunter, a two-time state titlist, made the biggest showing in the event with a second place finish against Rummel’s Josh Ramirez, who won on a 5-4 decision.

“That may have been the best meet of the night,” Bible said. “Richard wrestled as well as we could have hoped for.”

Three-time state champion Austin Franklin, who entered a No. 1 seed along with Hunter, forfeited his match against Brady Butler of Holy Cross due to illness.

Owen Mabile, a state champ from the 2016 LHSAA meet in Bossier City, took fifth in the 160-lb. bracket. Freshman Calep Balcuns, who hopes to win gold for the first time this year at state, placed sixth after losses to Luke Cotton of Brother Martin in the second-seed competition, along with Cameron Ingram of Like Oak.

“He’s getting better by the week,” Bible said. “He’s made a lot of progress thus far in the season.”

New Orleans teams dominated the top three spots.

Division I powerhouse Brother Martin took the top spot with 269 points, while Jesuit finished second with 237 and Holy Cross notched 211 for third.

Trent Mahoney, son of East Ascension head coach Pat Mahoney, was named Outstanding Wrestler at the event.

The Panthers travel to Lafayette on Saturday, Jan. 21, for action in the Ken Cole Invitational at Comeaux High School, which will feature more than 30 schools from across all three classifications.

“For the young kids, wrestling in big tournaments means they’re put in matches that prepare them for the season,” Bible said. “I hope the we’ve put forth will pay off.