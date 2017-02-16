Panthers place 2nd

Seasoned wrestlers make the difference at state meet

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

BOSSIER CITY – North Louisiana struck out on Brusly wrestlers once again, but their head coach could not complain.

After a season of injuries, illness and limited experience in some weight class, the Panthers proved they were not down for the count when it mattered most.

Seasoned grapplers made the difference for Brusly in a second place finish in Division III state competition at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Championship Tournament at Century Link Center, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11.

The Panthers finished with 202.5 points, behind De La Salle (236) which repeated as state champions.

Senior Austin Franklin’s fourth-consecutive gold medal marked the highlight for the Panthers. Franklin became the first BHS grappler to win four state titles since Trevor Schermer’s win in 2014.

He defeated Matthew Matherne by pinfall in the 145-lb. weight class to put the lid on a successful career.

The win eased a ton of pressure for Franklin, who said all season he feared the thought of not finishing his high school career with a championship – even though the odds reflected otherwise.

“I was expected to win it, so I had the ‘what ifs’ going into this match, and it made this pressure even more intense,” he said. “Without this win, I wouldn’t have considered this a successful career.

“More than anything, I wanted to win tonight because this is the last match of my career,” Franklin said. “I want to coach wrestling, but this was my last chance ever as a wrestler.”

The 2017 meet also ended a successful career for senior grappler Richard Hunter, who finished his high school career with three gold medals in the award case.

Hunter prevailed over Julius Johnson of Kaplan on a 5-2 decision in the 182-lb. weight class.

Owen Mabile, meanwhile, won his second state championship on a 7-4 decision over Ryan Hamrick of De La Salle in the 170-lb. class.

The win capped off a challenging season for the Panthers, one which ended on a much happier note for head coach Jimmy Bible, who watched his teams finish below expectations at several meets heading to the state tournament.

“We didn’t finish how we wanted, but Austin’s victory was sweet for us, as only the fourth wrestling in our school’s history to win four state titles,” Bible said. “I feel a lot of stress is gone now.”

In other action, freshman David Kent came up on the short end of a major decision against Alexander Youbaitis of St. Louis Catholic in the 106-lb. weight class.

Calep Balcuns lost by pinfall to Gavin Christ at the 3:46 mark in the 126-lb. division, while Brandon Young missed out on the championship in the 220-lb. bracket when Eric Hamrick of DeLaSalle scored the pinfall at the 3:04 mark.

Rounding out the Top 10 were St. Louis (167), John Curtis Christian School (151.5), North Vermillion (139), Ouachita Christian (127.5), Basile (127), Kaplan (82), Lakeside (77) and Archbishop Hannan (55).

Finishing the order were Church Point, Thomas Jefferson, Dunham, South Plaquemines, South Beauregard, Episcopal, Evangel Christian, Loyola College Prep, Fisher, New Orleans Military/Maritime Academy, Haynes Academy, Crescent City, Summerfield, South Cameron and Holy Rosary.

The 14-time state championship Panthers last won the top prize of Division III in 2015. It also brought BHS to 0-3 in state championships in Bossier City, but the bidding on the state meet could move the event back to south Louisiana – possibly Baton Rouge, according to some insiders.