Panthers pummel Northlake Christian

Jordan Arceneaux

Sports@thewestsidejournal.com

The Brusly Panthers carried the momentum of the 21-13 win over Port Allen in the season opener into week two of the season and it resulted in a 47-7 shellacking of the Northlake Christian Wolverines last Friday in Covington.

The game was essentially out of hand by halftime, with the Panthers sporting a 28-0 advantage.

The lopsided score allowed Brusly to rest starters and get playing time for younger players, something head coach Hoff Schooler said is valuable long-term for his team.

“Any good football program knows how important it is to get these young guys on the field, which will help the team in the long run.”

Brusly picked up over 300 yards rushing, but Schooler pointed out things the team still needs to correct.

“We have to get better in the passing game,” he said. “We had a few breakdowns in pass protection and other things we can fix.”

The Wolverines were an unfamiliar opponent for the Panthers and the head coach admitted Friday’s game had a different feel.

“This week was a little different because it was an opponent we hadn’t seen,” Schooler said. “The guys did a good job of handling that.”

Schooler said he was most impressed with the way his team imposed its will.

“We came out and did what we wanted to do,” he said. “We made them play the brand of football we wanted to play.”

The Panthers ran wild to the tune of 375 yards on 33 carries.

Trevon Snearl led the rushing attack with 150 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts. He also hauled in one catch for 22 yards.

Josh Westley added 85 yards on five carries with two scores.

Quarterback Nick Penell completed 2-of-3 passes for 52 yards. He rushed the ball seven times for 54 yards.

Conner Sorrell led the defense with six tackles and he recovered a fumble. Norman LeJeune and Durell Hamilton also recovered fumbles.

Freshman Sidney Moore earned his second interception of the season, which he took 48 yards for a touchdown.

Braeden Romero led the team with two sacks and Kyle Parker also earned a sack.