Panthers shake it up at Live Oak Relays

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly Panthers track team traveled to Live Oak High School last week for the annual Live Oak Relays, and this time, the coaches shook up the roster a bit.

“I’ve been running several new girls in relays and in open events,” Brusly head girls coach Trent Ellis said. “Some because of trying to gain experience and some because of injury. Our 4X100 team this go-around consisted of three freshmen and a sophomore, and they did very well coming in fourth.”

The 4X100 team that Coach Ellis speaks of, Myla Edwards, Tia Young, Jashyree Bell, and Chatel Betz, did, in fact, come in fourth place with their time of 55.38.

Switching out Hannah Pedigo for Jashyree Bell, Edwards, Young, and Betz also took home fifth place in the 4X200m race.

Betz, a freshman, had feet of fire, as she also placed in the 100m individual race, as well as the 200m race. She came in third in the 100m, with a time of 14.03, and placed fifth in the 200m race, right behind teammate and first-place finisher Ta’La Spates.

Bran’Necia WIlliams took home medals in both the 100m and 300m hurdles events. Williams came in first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.17 and second in the 300m with a time of 50.72.

In the field events, Pedigo once again came out on top with a pole vault of 10 feet to take first place.

Abigail Sevcik placed second in the discus with a toss of 76.05m.

The Lady Panthers had the top two shot put scores of the meet as well. Kalena Skelton came in first with a throw of 26.10m and Tyrenisha James placed second with 25.01 m.

The Brusly boys did well also in the meet, leaving with five Top Five finishes.

Darius Cyprian led the pack with three event sin the Top FIve.

In an extremely close 100m race, Cyprian came in fourth place with his time of 11.85 seconds. First place finisher, Trenton Charles of Scotlandville High finished in 11.76 seconds.

Cyprian was also a member of both the 4X100m relay team and the 4X200m relay team, both of which came in third place.

In the 4X100m relay, Cyprian was joined by Dale Gordon, Kalvin Skelton, and Durell Hamilton.

Skelton, along with Norman Lejeune, III, and Rashaun Taylor made up the third place 4X200m relay team.

Lejeune also came in second in the long jump with his leap of 19.09 feet.

Kyle Parker closed it out with his fifth place javelin throw of 128 feet.