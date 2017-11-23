Panthers sweep FCA tourney

Joelle Wright

The Brusly Panthers took advantage of finally having their team together after football season and swept three games last weekend in the Family Christian Academy Tournament in Baton Rouge.

The Panthers started their weekend on the court with a 67-32 win on Thursday, Nov. 16, over Episcopal of Ascension.

John Leblanc led Brusly in the game. The Panthers never trailed. Brusly was ahead by seven points after one quarter. By halftime, the Panthers had doubled Episcopal’s score, 29-13. The second half continued with a similar outcome with Brusly scoring 38 points in the second half for the win.

Nick Penell added 10 points to the scorebook. Keithan Francois put up eight.

The sophomores led the Panthers in their second game of the tourney on Friday night against a Grand Isle High School team that was held to single digits in each quarter.

Penell and fellow sophomore Jalen Forest ensured the win for the Panthers, scoring more points together than the entire Grand Isle team in the 34-12 Brusly win. Forest led with eight points, followed by Penell’s seven.

The tournament was capped off with Brusly’s third, and most undoubtedly close, win of the weekend against a tough Grace Christian team.

Grace Christian was on Brusly’s heels the entire game, threatening to take over the lead in every period. Twelve points from Darryl Jones, nine from Penell and seven from Leblanc, made sure that the Panthers took home the 47-40 win.

After resting over Thanksgiving break, the Panthers will be back on the court Monday, Nov. 27 when they travel to Capitol High School for a 7 p.m. tipoff.