Panthers take 1st win of the ‘17 season

Pennell, Panthers defeat St. John, 43-4

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

It took a couple of games and a couple of losses, but first year quarterback Nick Penell seems to have found his groove.

Penell, a sophomore, led the Panthers to their first win of the season, a 43-4 victory over St. John – Plaquemine last Friday, Sept. 8, at Brusly High.

“Nick is getting better each day at practice, and he will continue to improve as he gets more experience,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said. “He is playing quarterback for the first time and is beginning to understand the offense better as well.”

A 75-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive drive of the game from Penell to Darius Cyprian put the Panthers ahead 7-0 after kicker Nathan Landry’s extra point, but then the Panthers offense ran into a bit of trouble.

“The next couple of series, we had to adjust to the blitzes they were running and some looks from their defense that we did not see on film,” Schooler said. “On defense, we played well from the start, allowing St. John only 94 yards of offense in the game and limited the number of offensive plays for them by forcing them to go three and out seven times.”

Senior Garrett Roberts led the defense with eight tackles (three for a loss) and three assists.

Senior Harrison Boudreaux was right behind Roberts with seven tackles and one assist, and senior Deandre Brown had a total of five tackles.

Junior Keandre Bynum added six tackles to the Panther defense’s big night.

“Defensively, we are starting to learn how important it is for all 11 players to run to the ball as hard as we can every snap, we saw more of that Friday night,” Schooler said.

A safety against BHS was St. John’s only first half score.

Schooler said that from that point on, late in the first quarter, Brusly was able to get into a rhythm on offense and were able to do some things in all three phases to control the ball game from that point on.

The Panthers offensive drive began to pick up when Alex White ran for a 62-yard touchdown to make the score 13-2. The drive continued when Penell connected with senior Keithan Francois on a 5-yard touchdown pass. A safety gave Brusly a 22-2 lead at the end of the second quarter.

The Panthers weren’t finished though, as evidenced by yet another handoff from Penell, this time to Dale Gordon for the last touchdown of the first half. Landry’s third extra-point of the first half brought the halftime score to 29-2.

Schooler said that the team fixed some mistakes from week one against Port Allen, most importantly how to finish a game when they are ahead.

“In week one, we had that opportunity and did not finish and that was something we challenged the players to do at practice,” Schooler said. “Learning to do that is more mental than physical, understanding where you are at in the ball game and how small mistakes can change the game. It’s a mentality that we will need in order to win close games.”

Brusly’s defense began the second half with a boom when Roberts and fellow senior, Brandon Young combined to stop St. John’s Landon Leblanc on the 10-yardline, saving an Eagle touchdown.

The Panthers first second-half score came on a quarterback keep from Penell when he ran 31 yards for the touchdown.

With the score 35-2, Schooler made the decision to put in much of the second string, and soon after, backup quarterback Dawson Labauve handed off to Avery Grant for the touchdown. Landry hit his fifth extra point of the night for Brusly’s final score, 43-4 win.

“I was excited for the boys. They worked hard to correct some mistakes from week one and for the most part we got that done,” Schooler said. “It was great to be able to enjoy our first win with the players and coaches, but as with any other week your mind shifts to what can we do to be better the next week.”

The Panthers travel to Belaire High School this Friday for Week Two action. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

“This week we will have to learn to respond to winning and not being satisfied with last Friday night,” Schooler said. “There are corrections still to be made and the mindset of getting better each week and handling the challenges of the week are important for us each week.