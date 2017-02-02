Panthers take 5th at Baton Rouge City Classic

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

BATON ROUGE

Jimmy Bible knew a wrestling team limited in numbers probably would not result in a tournament championship in the Baton Rouge City Tournament.

At the same time, he expected a better showing than his team put forth Saturday, Jan. 28.

Brusly tallied a solid 119 in the tournament at host Catholic High School, but the Panthers missed opportunities to rank higher in the finish, Bible said.

“We had four No. 2 seeds fall in the semifinals and one in the quarterfinals,” he said. “We just didn’t wrestle well.

“We came back and placed at the end, which was positive, but it wasn’t where we need to be.”

Catholic, the perennial frontrunner, flexed its muscles again with a 249-point tally for first place, while runner-up St. Amant notched 205.

Brusly’s fifth place finish with 119 points was not far behind third place East Ascension (143) and Live Oak (137), which made Brusly the highest-ranking Division III team in the tournament.

“We really should’ve been fighting for third or second,” Bible said. “We need to start strong and finish matches and focus for six minutes.

“We haven’t been doing that all season,” he said. “We need to put together a whole tournament and come out tougher – something we haven’t done yet.”

Three-time state champion Austin Franklin, the sole Brusly finalist in the tournament, scored a pinfall over Marcus Hills of McKinley at the 4:38 mark in the 147-lb. division.

David Kent scored a win over Brusly on a 4-2 decision over Catholic’s Hunter Goodson in the 115-lb. division, while teammate Hunter Richey gained a pinfall win over St. Michael’s Lucas Kim at the 1:29 mark in the 122-lb. bracket.

Calep Balcuns came out on the short side of a 6-3 decision against Val Dykes of Catholic in the 128-lb. division.

2016 State Champion Owen Mabile took the win over Jestin Dunn of St. Amant in the 172-lb. weight class, while Brandon Young lost by pinfall to Gavin Bonilla of McKinley in the 197-lb. bracket at the two-minute mark.

Bible held back two-time state champion Richard Hunter for the meet after he sustained a concussion at the Ken Cole Classic last week at Comeaux High School in Lafayette.

It’s back to work for the Panthers, who will focus on conditioning before they head back to the mats in preparation for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4 at CenturyLink Arena in Bossier City.

“What we need to do is come together as a group and not wrestle as individuals,” Bible said. “Last year, we came together and wrestled for each other – and we need that for this year’s meet.”

Team totals:

1, Catholic 249. 2, St. Amant 205. 3, East Ascension 143. 4, Live Oak 137. 5, Brusly 119. 6, Zachary 88. 7, McKinley 87. 8, Central 76.5. 9, St. Michael 71. 10, Dutchtown 43. 11, Dunham 27. 12, Episcopal 23. 13, Walker 22. 14, Baton Rouge High 14. 15, Broadmoor 4.