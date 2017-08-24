Panthers welcome McKinley and Dunham; next up, Green Devils

Joelle Wright

Brusly High head football coach Hoff Schooler couldn’t wait for his team to get on the field against an actual opponent and they finally got their chance last Friday at their scrimmage.

“I think that all three teams got some quality reps,” Schooler said. “It was good to go live and get some plays on film.”

Brusly welcomed Dunham and McKinley high schools on Friday, Aug. 18, with all three teams taking turns on the field against one another simply running offensive and defensive plays without actually keeping score.

Schooler said that his defense impressed him the most.

“They were lining up correctly and doing what we’ve asked of them,” Schooler said. “Their overall effort was much better than in practice. We still need to improve, but it is getting better every day.”

This Friday, Aug. 25, Brusly will travel to Plaquemine for the Green Devil Jamboree and Schooler is confident that the work they put in will get them closer to where they need to be Week One against Port Allen.

Special team play will be added to Friday’s action and will be played in two halves instead of four quarters.

“It will be important for us to give special teams some live reps because they are really hard to replicate in practice,” Schooler said. “We have all of the plays installed, but we just need special teams on film too, just like the rest of the team, before we get to Week One.”

Schooler isn’t concerned about his boys facing the Green Devils, who made it to the 4A quarterfinals of the LHSAA Sugarbowl State Championship last season.

“It’s the same thing every week. Who or where we play doesn’t matter because it is always going to be about us,” Schooler said. “We are going to play as hard as we can play and come Week One, we are going to be playing our best and being the best we can.”

The Panthers will meet the Green Devils this Friday, August 25, with junior varsity playing at 6 p.m., followed by varsity.

Pictured above: Coach Hoff Schooler instructs his playersas they exit the field in their scrimmage last Friday, Aug. 18. Photo by Joelle Wright/The West Side Journal