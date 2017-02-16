PAPD to get new vehicles, Tasers

Staff Report

The Port Allen City Council approved the purchase of two new vehicles for the Port Allen Police Department along with the purchase of eight new Tasers for its officers during a council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The two 2017 Ford Explorers rang in at $66,427 total, including police equipment and outfitting.

The Police Department’s fleet of vehicles has seen some wear and tear over the years and has been a concern for second-term Police Chief Esdron Brown.

The Tasers, priced at $8,600 for eight, are also meant to replace some of police officers aging equipment. The department owns 10 now, though about half of them are more than 10 years old.

The Tasers are meant to stun aggressive suspects in police altercations, but Brown said simply having them visible acts as a deterrent to aggressors.

An additional eight will likely be purchased in the next three months.