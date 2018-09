West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot received the Public Official of the Year Award from the Louisiana Association of Museums at the annual meeting on Monday, September 10, 2018. This award recognizes an elected or appointed official who has demonstrated special or sustained, significant support of Louisiana’s museums and historic sites. West Baton Rouge Museum Director Angelique Bergeron nominated Berthelot for the award.

