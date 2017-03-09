Parish bridges ranked behind national average

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

17.6 percent of West Baton Rouge Parish bridges are structurally deficient, according to Washington Post report on the National Bridge Inventory that was released last month.

Notably, the Intracoastal Canal bridge was rated at a 17.9 percent efficiency, or “structurally deficient,” according to the report. Eleven other bridges in the parish were also listed as structurally deficient, meaning they scored less than 50 percent on National Bridge Inventory rating due to at least one defect.

The Intracoastal Canal bridge was scheduled for a 2018 upgrade with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), but was set back to 2020. The DOTD is currently in the planning phase of the upgrade.

Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said the plans will hinge on what happens with broader transportation goals regionwide, especially with Interstate 10, and with other local projects, such as the La. Hwy. 415 connector, which will connect to La. Hwy. 1.

Of the 68 locally owned bridges in the parish, 12 were rated as structurally deficient and 10 were rated as “functionally obsolete,” meaning they cannot handle the required traffic needs, according to the report. The parish’s 17.9 percent bridge deficiency rating is worse than the national average of 9.4 percent, but better than neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish (19.4 percent) and Pointe Coupee Parish (23.1 percent).

The least structurally efficient bridge is the U.S. Hwy. 190 overpass that crosses La. Hwy. 415, which was considered 4.5 percent structurally efficient. The ratings are “an overall measure based on inspector ratings of many aspects of the bridge’s top deck and underlying structure,” the report stated.

The parish is working on upgrading and repairing two bridges in the Erwinville area right now, Berthelot said. The Cypress Street bridge was contracted for repairs for $441,000, he said. The bridge was built in 1970 and has an efficiency rating of 37.5 percent.

The Oak Street bridge, also in Erwinville, will receive bids at the end of the year, Berthelot said. That one is under the supervision of the DOTD. The bridge was built 1973 and has an efficiency rating of 48.2 percent.

Over time, water can deteriorate a bridge’s columns that hold it up. Castings and spot repairs can be placed around those columns to help patch it up, Berthelot said.

Each bridge is designed with a lifespan of at least 50 years when it’s designed, he said.

“I don’t know if any bridge is built to last forever,” Berthelot said.

There are several other bridges in the parish that qualify as “off-system” bridges in the parish that are not part of a major highway, Berthelot said.

To check out the parish bridge ratings, visit: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/national/structurally-deficient-bridges