Parish Council Chambers get a facelift

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Parish government is making some changes to the Parish Council chambers that are expected to last until July.

The project is expected to cost between $100,000 – $150,000, West Baton Rouge Parish executive assistant Jason Manola said.

Workers will be remodelling the seating arrangements to allow larger audiences. Council member seating is also under construction so that they can see each other better during the meetings, Manola said.

“It was just time to make it more conducive to the audience,” he said.

Other remodelling includes improved press seating, the removal of the ceiling dome and rearrangeable furniture for special events.

The remodel was originally suggested by Parish Council members, Manola said.

The Parish Council will hold its meetings at the West Baton Rouge Community Center on North Jefferson Avenue during the remodel.

The council chambers saw upgrades a few years ago, but it has been largely unchanged since the building’s construction in 1979.