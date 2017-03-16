Parish to crack down on utility customers

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

West Baton Rouge Parish’s utility department is looking to crack down on late utility payments from its customers by ending its after-hours water and gas reconnections and potentially charging homeowners for utility deposits.

The changes are much needed, according to Pam Keowen, the manager at the utilities department. Many residents have been abusing the system, she told Parish Council members on Thursday, March 9.

Parish utility customers who neglect to pay their bill on time have to call the utility workers, sometimes after hours, to come to their residence and turn their water or gas back on after hours, Keowen said.

Workers will take calls until 8 p.m. to reconnect the disconnected homes to the service. The result is several days worth of parish work.

“That’s taking us away from other work,” she said. “I guess people don’t make it a priority until they get it turned off.”

Forty-three people needed reconnections last week, she said.

Residents who don’t pay on time are charged a 5 percent penalty and served a disconnection date notice. The reconnection fee is $25 and then there is a $70 fee for any after-hours connections.

Keowen added that in many cases the late fees are more than the original water bill would have been alone.

The after hours connection service will end on May 1. Residents without water will have to wait until the following business day to reconnect.

“Maybe we just don’t charge enough the first time” said Parish Councilman Barry Hugghins. “Some people are abusing it.”

“Some people are, and some people just can’t pay it,” said Parish Councilwoman Naomi Fair, who mentioned that some homeowners may be on fixed incomes.

However, Keowen said her low-income residents are some of the most prompt customers.

“They know they are on a limited income,” she said. “My older generation on Social Security is probably my best paying customers.”

She said that the utility department would consider any special circumstances if they came up.

Additionally, the Parish Council will introduce an ordinance at its next meeting on Thursday, March 23, that will require homeowners to pay utility deposits.

West Baton Rouge Parish is one of the few parishes in the state that only charges renters for utility deposits, Keowen said.

“We have so many people who are moving and shifting homes, they aren’t paying their last two bills,” Keowen said.

In the past, homeowners would settle in West Baton Rouge Parish for the long term, she said. The utility department assumed, until now, that those residents would pay their bills. Trends show more movement in the housing market in the area, among renters as well as homeowners, Keowen said.

The deposit is $125 for gas, $25 for water and $25 for garbage.