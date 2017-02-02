Parish expects another year in growth

RAPID GROWTH CAUSES CONCERN OVER SALES TAX DISTRIBUTION

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

West Baton Rouge Parish saw record growth in 2016 and will likely see that continue in the new year, which has some officials talking about the future of the sales tax.

Industrial growth and increased residential living in West Baton Rouge saw a total of 206 building permits in the parish last year, most of them in the quickly growing town of Addis. Though the parish hasn’t broken its post-Katrina high of 220 building permits in 2006, the current numbers are likely to continue through 2017 as last year’s flood victims relocate, Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.

Addis, now with a population of 5,286, according to the parish, is nearly neck and neck with the city of Port Allen’s population, currently at 5,320. Though the town is not officially a city at this point, it is competing for sales tax dollars on the same level as Port Allen.

That competition could have adverse affects on the parish as a whole, said Phillip Bourgoyne, parish finance director.

The parish has distributed those sales tax dollars based on population since the ‘60s. The money is split four ways: one for the the parish, one for Port Allen, one for Brusly and one for Addis. The largest population gets the most.

Right now, the parish takes 50.41 percent, Port Allen takes 19.52 percent, Addis takes 19.39 percent and Brusly takes 10.69 percent.

Unchecked growth in any jurisdiction could leave the parish in a bind for money.

Port Allen is currently in negotiations to annex land near Court Street and near the northwest corner of the city.

New Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes also hasn’t ruled out any annexation if it benefits the town, he said.

“We are statutorily reposnible for a lot of stuff that these municipalities are not resposnible for,” Bourgoyne said. “At some point we a need a revenue base to cover those expenditures.”

A potential cap on the sales tax is one idea, though it’s not clear how feasible that is at this point, Berthelot said.

For now, the parish is in a good position, Berthelot said.

Infrastructure for development is available and the parish has a healthy budget, he said.

“It’s a good problem we have,” Bourgoyne said. “We’re growing and we have revenue. We’re very fortunate we have what we have around here.”

The sales tax itself reached a high of $8.65 million in 2015 and only dropped slightly to $8.4 million in 2016.