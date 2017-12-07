For the first time, The West Side Journal has announced an All-Parish football lineup from its two local high schools, Brusly High and Port Allen High School.

PORT ALLEN

First Team

Norrisse Cummings, senior, running back:

Cummings powered the rushing attack with the team-high 858 yards on 110 attempts and 16 touchdowns to finish as the leading scorer for the Pels.

Harold Jones III, senior, quarterback:

Jones passed for eight touchdowns and ran for eight to finish the season. He finished the season with 334 yards rushing on 94 carries.

Edward Wilson, senior, running back:

Wilson carried 47 times for 122 yards and one TD as another standout on the Pelican ground game.

Donald Johnson, senior, wide reciever:

Johnson caught 25 passes for 544 yards (21.8 yards average), including five for touchdowns. His longest reception was 64 yards.

Willie Brown, senior, defensive tackle:

The rugged senior anchored the Pels D-line and showed great progress during the season, forcing 11 fumbles throughout the season.

Rashawn West, senior, defensive back:

West also had a strong showing on the Pelicans defensive attack, picking up five interceptions throughout the season.

Second Team

Jalen Ruffin, senior, wide receiver

De’Ante Woods, senior, wide receiver

Jonte Smith, senior, defensive back

Clyde Robertson, senior, middle linebacker

Jacoby Howard, freshman, quarterback

Brenton Brown, senior, defensive end

Honorable mention

Myles Hopkins, sophomore, running back

Kendell Mingo, junior, wide receiver

James Frazier, sophomore, running back

Trevonte Shephard, junior, middle linebacker

Justin Louis, sophomore, guard

Corwin Ross, sophomore, tackle

BRUSLY

First Team

Avery Grant, senior, running back:

Grant back led the Panthers with 738 yards rushing, carrying the ball 112 times and scoring seven touchdowns. He also had pass receptions for 102 yards.

Deandre Brown, senior, defensive back:

Deandre Brown senior outside linebacker had 53 solo and 31 assists for a total of 84 sacks, 13 for a loss.

Harrison Boudreaux, senior, defensive back:

Boudreaux had 33 solo tackles and 18 assists for a total of 51.

Nick Penell, sophomore, quarterback:

Penell completed 79 passes for a total of 908 yards, including 11 touchdown completions. He rushed for 141 times for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.

Vanderbilt Bynum, junior, linebacker:

Bynum junior linebacker had 43 solo tackles and 36 assists for a total of 81. He also had two sacks.

Garrett Roberts, senior, defensive line:

Garrett Roberts senior defensive end had 46 tackles and 29 assists for a total of 75. He also had three sacks. On special teams Garrett scored four points on two safeties.

Diante Clayton, junior defensive back

Alex White, senior, defensive line:

White had 13 tackles and six assists. After moving to running back, he rushed 40 times for 275 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Second Team

Norman Lejeune, junior, wide receiver

Keithan Francois, senior, tight end

Darius Cyprian, sophomore, wide receiver

Grant Watts, sophomore, defensive back

Conner Sorrell, junior, defensive back

Bralyon Thymes, freshman, defensive line

Devin Eschette, junior, offensive line

Jonathan Veal, sophomore, offensive line

Honorable mention

Keandre Bynum, junior, defensive line

Alex White, senior, running back

Marlon Wilson, sophomore, defensive line

Donovan Watkins, senior, offensive line

Armond Fleming, junior, offensive line

D’Andre Richard, junior, offensive line