Parish growth shows signs of slowing down

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

West Baton Rouge Parish is still growing, but there are signs that it’s slowing, according to Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot during his annual state of the parish address last week, Aug. 30.

The Parish President projected that while building permits are expected to reach a total of 210 by the end of the year (the most to date, excluding the post-Katrina boom), industrial sales tax revenue is expected to decelerate.

Though sales tax collections in the industrial sector are slowing, the retail sector appears to be climbing steadily upward in 2017, Berthelot said.

Sales tax revenue overall is expected to decrease slightly from $8.42 million to $8.4 million, from 2016 to 2017, Berthelot said. That is down from its 2015 peak of $8.6 million.

Berthelot also highlighted several new developments that are currently in the works during his presentation.

The first development is a large-scale residential complex located on Court Street currently on agricultural land that is slated for rezoning in October. Although still in its concept phase, West Baton Rouge Public Works Director Kevin Durbin said the plan includes “high density single-family units,” apartments and a strip reserved for commercial property.

At the earliest, developers wouldn’t break ground until 2018, Durbin said.

The second development is on Reed Farms, also agricultural land, located just north of Emily Drive on the west side of La. Hwy. 1. Plans for the land aren’t as far along as the Court Street property, but developers have been meeting with parish officials about the land, Durbin said.

The third development is in the town of Addis and includes 40 residential lots as well as space for multi-family units as well, just north of the YMCA facility, Durbin said. Commercial space is also planned at that location, but parish officials are working on establishing an additional frontage road first, he said.

Berthelot also said plans for extending Sid Richardson Road are expected to go out for bid this month. Construction on a new recreational multi-use levee top in Addis will also begin on Sept. 10, he said.