Parish with a Plan

Breanna Smith

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The most important issue on the West Side has been traffic for nearly two decades. A focus on traffic problems has tended to overshadow another important issue in the parish, the lack of retail, according to the Retail Development Plan adopted by the West Baton Rouge Council on Dec. 15.

East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes have surpassed The West Side in retail development, according to the report.

“WBR has excelled in agricultural and industrial activity,” the report said. “But the current complaint from parish residents is the seeming lack of retail activity.”

The report, generated with data from Entergy of Louisiana, gives parish leaders a more specific target for future development Kevin Durbin, the parish’s planning director and spearhead of creating the report, said.

“We always knew we had a shortage of retail,” Durbin said. “We just didn’t know in which sectors.”

West Baton Rouge leaders embraced the Retail Plan, which focuses on keeping West Side residents on this side of the river for retail needs.

Some of the nine action items included in the plan will require hard conversations among parish leaders while others are fairly simple to adopt, Durbin said, like joining the International Council of Shopping Centers to get information on potential developments.

“It is representative of a joint effort by the Chamber and Parish Government and will be used largely as a decision-making tool as we move forward with the goal of attracting new retail and restaurant offerings to our parish,” WBR Chamber of Commerce Director Jamie Hanks said.

The action items call for the WBR Council to adopt retail overlay codes incorporating principles from urban design standards and develop a tax increment financing (TIF) and other public assistance plans to target needed infrastructure in retail priority areas. It also calls for action by the Chamber of Commerce and parish to create a Chamber/Parish committee focused exclusively on the retail development, look specifically at redevelopment opportunities in the parish and participate in the International Conference of Shopping Centers to gather information.

The report identified La. 1 and I-10 as the biggest loss of retail potential by being taken up by industrial lands because of its accessibility to rail, water, pipeline and highway.

There is potential to draw upon the more than 100,000 commuters on I-10 each day, and nearly 50,000 commuters along La. 1 and U.S. 190, according to the report.

The economic development committee selected The La. 415/I-10 Interchange, La. 1 South Village Center, Erwinville Village Center, Westover Village Center and Brusly/Addis Neighborhood Centers as priorities to focus their efforts.

The top family restaurant potential listed in the report are Waffle House, Logan’s, Golden Corral, Cracker Barrel, Ruby Tuesday, Longhorn Steakhouse and CiCi’s Pizza.

The report also identified the sectors most commonly outsourced by residents and those that are in excess supply in the parish.

The top leakage industries, or retail for which residents travel out-of-parish are: florists, electronics and appliances, books and music stores, E-commerce headquarters, office supply and stationery stores, clothing, jewelry, luggage and leather, building materials, shoes, home furnishings, auto dealers, full-service restaurants, used merchandise stores, and furniture stores.

Industries in excess supply, or for which there is no need to develop further, are: vending machine operators, gas stations, bars, lawn and garden equipment and supply, specialty food stores, beer, wine and liquor stores, department stores, grocery stores, fast food restaurants, and health and personal care stores.

The West Side is also a large importer of industries the retail trade is dependent upon such as advertising, courier and delivery, banking, online developers, and business management, according to the report.