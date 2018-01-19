PC Electric 79th Annual Membership Meeting Scheduled for Wednesday. January 31.

Staff Report

The 79th Annual Membership Meeting of PC Electric is scheduled for Wednesday, January 31 at 12 o’clock noon at the Scott Civic Center on Major Parkway in New Roads. Registration will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Registration will close promptly at noon.

Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. for free health screenings, informational exhibits and demonstrations. Entertainment will also be provided. Goody bags will be given to the first 500 members to register.

The business meeting will begin promptly at noon. Members are reminded to bring their registration cards included with the notification of the meeting. The business meeting will consist of reports of officers, directors and committees; announcement of members elected to serve on the board; and other business that may properly come before the membership.

Drawings will be held to select the winners of the 2018 continuing education scholarships being offered by PC Electric to high school seniors, and endowments will be presented to the 4-H programs of Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Members of PC Electric will have the opportunity to meet the directors and staff of their electric cooperative, Public Service Commissioners, and fellow co-op members.

Refreshments will be served as the members check in at the registration table and approximately 50 lucky members in attendance will take home door prizes. Only PC Electric members are eligible to win door prizes.

There will be various exhibits and free health screenings from 9:00 am to 11:30 am. Anyone needing special assistance should contact the office at 225/638-3751 prior to the meeting.

PC Electric is your electric cooperative that has served parts of Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes for nearly 80 years. We are an equal opportunity provider and employer. PC Electric is connecting people…impacting lives!